The Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.08.

The Southern stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

