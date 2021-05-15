The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Raised by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $247,302,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

