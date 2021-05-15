The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 619.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,929 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.