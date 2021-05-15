The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Trimmed by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.89 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

