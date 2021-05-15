The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down to $35.55

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.55, but opened at $33.17. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $922.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.35 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,320,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

