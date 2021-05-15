The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The ODP were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The ODP by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 359,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The ODP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,773,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in The ODP by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock worth $1,868,419. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

