The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $43,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

