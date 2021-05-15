The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,975 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Johnson & Johnson worth $845,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.