The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $48,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

