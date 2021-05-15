The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 123,561 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CDW were worth $58,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

