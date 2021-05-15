The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTW. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.13 million, a PE ratio of -75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

