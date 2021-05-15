The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,370.40 ($17.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,696.60 ($22.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,323.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,335.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

