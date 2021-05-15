The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $133.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

Shares of FND opened at $104.59 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $42.27 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

