The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

