The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $74.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of CMBM opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

