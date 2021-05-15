The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.