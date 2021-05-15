The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €4.28 ($5.04).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

