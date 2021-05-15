The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 23rd

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE:GRX opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.38.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
