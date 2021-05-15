The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 23rd

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:GRX opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.