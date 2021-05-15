The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

