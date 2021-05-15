The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $4.81 on Monday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,949. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

