The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Raised by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.