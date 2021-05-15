The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.52. 854,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,820 shares of company stock worth $2,994,772 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

