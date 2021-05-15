The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider Sells $20,520,758.48 in Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALL opened at $139.26 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 148,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 633,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 201,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

