TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after buying an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,686,000 after purchasing an additional 269,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,157. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

