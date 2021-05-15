Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,504 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

IBKR stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,027,480 shares of company stock worth $77,003,898. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.