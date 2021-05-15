Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,549 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Timken were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,524 shares of company stock valued at $13,898,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

