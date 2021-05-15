Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.