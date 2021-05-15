Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.31 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

DTE opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $95.10 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.