Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 2,662,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 691,716 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

