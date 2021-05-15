Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

TSLA stock traded up $18.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $589.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,370,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,448,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

