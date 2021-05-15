Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teradata by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TDC opened at $41.30 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,214. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

