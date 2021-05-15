Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). Approximately 43,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 50,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £83.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98.

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

