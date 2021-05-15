Telos (TLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its FY 2021

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $10,005,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

