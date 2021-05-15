Telos Co.’s (NASDAQ:TLS) Lock-Up Period To End on May 18th

Telos’ (NASDAQ:TLS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 18th. Telos had issued 14,968,859 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $254,470,603 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of TLS stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $10,005,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $42,853,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $17,731,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth $17,971,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.