Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of TLSNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

