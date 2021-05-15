Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 767,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,109. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

