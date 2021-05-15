Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

TDI stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

