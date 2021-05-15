Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLGHY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$20.50 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

