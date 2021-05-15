Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLGHY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$20.50 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

