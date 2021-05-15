Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €3.50 ($4.12) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.58 ($3.03) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.