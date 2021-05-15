Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.22). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $139.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

