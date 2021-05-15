TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTGT. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,562.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.