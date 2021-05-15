TD Securities Trims Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Target Price to $15.00

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its target price reduced by TD Securities to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic Power from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of AT opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 186,910 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

