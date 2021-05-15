TD Securities Trims Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Target Price to $15.00

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its target price reduced by TD Securities to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic Power from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.
Shares of AT opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 186,910 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atlantic Power Company Profile
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.