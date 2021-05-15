TD Securities Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$155.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSPOF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

WSPOF traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. WSP Global has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $115.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.42.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

