TD Securities Increases Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $11.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $10.50 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.