TD Securities Cuts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to $1.40

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ESVIF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.20.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.