Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after acquiring an additional 794,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 191,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,835,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

