Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.50

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 93,518 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.88. The firm has a market cap of £16.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

