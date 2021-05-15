Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday.

TTCF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 1,109,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 79.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

