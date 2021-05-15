Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of Target stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

