Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

